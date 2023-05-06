Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Tax cuts are coming, who should get them?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A tax-free bracket or a lift to the lower tax thresholds would give everyone a boost, writes Shane Te Pou.

A tax-free bracket or a lift to the lower tax thresholds would give everyone a boost, writes Shane Te Pou.

Opinion

Hospitals, schools, roads, new homes - none of it comes for free. If we’re going to have tax cuts, they’ve got to be targeted at lower incomes, and enable the Government to fund public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand