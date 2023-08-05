Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: National’s magic money tree gets a pruning

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It must be tempting, when you’re the Opposition Party, to promise as many voters as possible as much of what they want as possible, even if it there are questions about whether it adds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand