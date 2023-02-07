The last production, The Merchant Of Venice, was held in 2020. Photo / Steve Caudwell

The wait is almost over for the Shakespeare in the Park series to return to the Bason Botanic Reserve.

The Merry Wives of Windsor was originally meant to run at the beginning of last year but Covid-19 restrictions forced its postponement.

Director Karen Craig said almost all the cast from the first attempt were still onboard.

“We pulled the pin in November [2021] and started rehearsals again the following September. A couple of changes were inevitable.

“Our merry wives are Robbi Martin and Breanna Palmer, Mr Page is played by Rob Davies, and Mr Ford is played by Benjamin Ross.”

Longtime Shakespeare in the Park actor Phil Hudson is the infamous Sir John Falstaff.

The production is predominantly funded by the Bason Botanic Gardens Trust and will be the fourth play held on the grounds.

Craig said she suggested the idea of Shakespeare in the Park to trust chairman Terry Dowdeswell in late 2014, with the first show, Macbeth, opening two years later.

A lot of work went into putting the plays on, she said.

“It all starts with a meeting saying ‘So, I’d kinda like to do this, what do you reckon?’, then we have to book a bunch of things beforehand. Portaloos need to be booked in April of the year before you need them.

“It’s pretty much the same for sound and lights as well, and we need to get permission from the council of course.

“I go through the script several times to decide my vision for it, talk to people about props and set design, and run an information evening so people can come and check out what my vision is and what the show is about. After that, auditions begin.”

Whanganui Mens Shed built a permanent set for the shows in 2019.

The Merry Wives of Windsor was written by Shakespeare in 1597 “or thereabouts”, Craig said.

“The story goes that Queen Elizabeth enjoyed Falstaff and his outings in Henry 4 and 5 so much that she told Shakespeare she wanted to see a show about him in love.

“Shakespeare quietly pointed out the fact that Falstaff had actually died in the Henry plays and Queenie just said ‘Well, do a prequel then’.

“He wrote it in 15 days or something. It doesn’t have that much writing and the ‘scholars’ of Shakespeare consider it to be a lesser play. I really don’t know why.”

Craig said Falstaff was a “curmudgeonly character” and certainly not a gentleman.

He comes to Windsor without any money and decides to woo the wives of rich merchants.

“Unfortunately for him, the two he chooses are best friends. They decide they want revenge.”

Shakespeare in the Park runs at 7.30pm on February 23, 24 and 25, and 2pm on February 26.

The shows will be held on the disc golf course at the reserve.

“Usually, we get around 750 people across all the shows,” Craig said.

“Saturday night is usually the biggest audience, and that’s around 400 people.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Tickets are available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.































































