The Waipawa River Bridge on State Highway 50 between Tikokino and Ongaonga in Central Hawke's Bay was damaged during heavy rain over the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Despite a massive washout, the Waipawa River Bridge on State Highway 50 has been assessed as structurally sound ahead of its restoration.

State Highway 50 between Ongaonga and Tikokino closed overnight Friday-Saturday after a large part of the road and the Waipawa River Bridge abutment - the structure built to support the end of the bridge - was washed away due to the river flooding.

The closure has already had an impact on the small Central Hawke’s Bay communities along SH50, with a rural retailer saying they had felt the financial impact since the highway closure reduced traffic on Saturday.

Despite appearances, the Waipawa River Bridge on State Highway 50 has been assessed by Waka Kotahi engineers as structurally sound, with repairs due to begin soon. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman said the agency will be preparing the site in the next few days to begin work to restore the washed-out road approach.

“Engineers have been at the bridge [on Monday] and have assessed the bridge structure as structurally sound. The bridge structure was built in 1980,” the spokesman said.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council contractors will divert water away from the washout to enable the works for the new abutment to begin.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council contractors will divert water away from the washout to enable the works for the new abutment to begin. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Completion of the design work will give a better indication of the timeframe for a replacement abutment, and as soon as we can, we will be making sure local communities and iwi are kept up to date with the progress and planning,” the spokesman said.

“We know SH50 is a crucial link into Hawke’s Bay from central North Island and the lower North Island, and we thank all road users and communities in the area for their patience while we work towards restoring this access.”