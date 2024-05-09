A NZTA/Waka Kotahi spokesman has urged road users to plan for delays while the work takes place at Devils Elbow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Motorists travelling south on State Highway 2 should prepare for delays at night, as rock scaling work will be carried out at Devils Elbow.

The Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) crews will be present at Devils Elbow and later at Waikoau Hill from next week until the end of June.

A NZTA/Waka Kotahi spokesman urged road users to plan for delays while the work takes place overnight.

“Crews will begin their work at Devil’s Elbow from this Sunday, working six days a week between 8pm and 5am.”

The rock scaling work will begin at Devils Elbow on Sunday and will continue for three weeks, with completion expected by the end of May.

After that, the crews will move to Waikoau Hill and aim to finish the work there by the end of June.

During the work, stop/stop traffic management will be in place, causing delays of 15 to 25 minutes before the lanes are reopened to traffic.

However, access will be maintained for emergency services, and they will be assisted through the work site.

The decision to carry out the rock scaling was made after a geotechnical assessment revealed the presence of more loose rock at both sites, which were previously scaled for rocks following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The NZTA/Waka Kotahi spokesman expressed gratitude to motorists for their support during this critical work.







