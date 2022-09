Police were called to a serious crash near Ōpōtiki about 3.10am. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki is closed following a crash earlier today.



The road is closed between Paerata Ridge Rd and Woodlands Rd



One person was critically injured in the crash, which was reported to police at 3.10am.



Diversions are in place, however these diversions are only suitable for cars, not trucks.