Road works at Rangiriri are entering the final phase. Photo / Mike Scott

Southbound on and off ramps at the Te Kauwhata Interchange will be closed next week as State Highway 1 road works at Rangiriri enter their final phase.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said work in the northbound lanes would finish this week, and traffic would be moved on to those lanes while the work began on the southbound lanes after Sunday, November 5.

For local traffic, the switch overnight meant the southbound on and off ramps at the Te Kauwhata interchange would be closed, so traffic would need to use the Rangiriri ramps to come and go from the Waikato Expressway.

There were also three separate repair sites outside the current work areas which would be worked on later in November with less traffic management and disruption.

Progress depended on weather and investigation work, Waka Kotahi said.

The surfacing repairs began in September and had been extended to a late-November finish after further works were identified in the investigation stages after traffic was moved.

With the changing layout, Waka Kotahi said motorists should take extra care when travelling through the interchanges by following any temporary speed limits, traffic management and signs.

When the current works were complete a 70km/h speed restriction would remain for a settling period ahead of final surfacing.

Waka Kotahi said people should allow extra time if travelling on this section of the expressway and recommended they merge early into a single lane to help lessen congestion.

