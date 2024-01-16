Roadworks between Taupō and Tūrangi will begin on January 30. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Road rehabilitation works will mean daytime closures on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi at the end of this month.

Starting on January 30, the route from Taupō to Tūrangi will be closed from 9am until 2.30pm Monday to Friday, with stop/go traffic management and reduced speeds at other times between 7am and 7pm.

The roadworks will focus on the stretch of road around the Halletts Bay and Bulli Point / Te Pōporo area.

A letter from Rebekah Mason, communications manager for contractors Downer, to residents along the affected stretch of highway advised that the works were expected to take five days to complete, with Saturday as a potential contingency day in case of poor weather.

Travellers will need to detour around the western side of Lake Taupō during the closure period. Image / NZTA Waka Kotahi

The road needs to be closed for the safety of crew, the letter said.

“The section of road we will be working on ... is narrow and does not provide enough room for motorists to safely pass machinery and our workers on-site.”

There will be a traffic detour around the western side of the lake, via SH14 and SH32.

Access would be maintained for buses, but residents would need to reach their homes via the nearest end of the highway.

“During 9 am – 2.30 pm we ask that you choose the appropriate end of SH1 to enter as vehicles will not be permitted to drive through the worksite. Please speak to the traffic controllers on-site and follow their directions.”

A spokeswoman from New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the “road rehabilitation” project was planned for last year but deferred due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Works were originally slated to begin on February 14, the day when the region saw the most damage from the high winds and torrential rain that battered parts of the North Island.

In the letter, Mason said the closure period was likely to be disruptive, but needed to happen.

“We understand this work may cause inconvenience, however, our State Highway network is key to New Zealander’s [sic] ability to travel throughout the country, and this work is necessary to ensure the road is safe for everyone that travels on it.”





