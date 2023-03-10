A crash on SH1 near Papakura has brought southbound traffic to a halt. Photo / NZTA

A crash on SH1 near Papakura has brought southbound traffic to a halt. Photo / NZTA

A crash has brought traffic to a standstill on State Highway 1 in South Auckland.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says southbound motorists are now being forced to detour after the crash took place just near the Papakura off ramp at about 12.25pm today.

“The road is now closed due to a crash near the Papakura off-ramp. Please exit at Takanini off-ramp and use Great South Rd as a detour,” it said in a tweet.

Google Maps shows heavy congestion between Manukau and Papakura.

Emergency services are at the scene.