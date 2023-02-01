A slip closed State Highway 16 yesterday which caused havoc as the route was the detour for the closed Brynderwyns route. Photo / Facebook

An hour after the reopening of the Brynderwyns was announced Waka Kotahi had to delay the start time due to another slip.

It will take at least two hours to clear the slip according to Waka Kotahi, which said another update will be provided at 6pm.

The road was originally supposed to open from 4pm to 8pm, Waka Kotahi is now expected to provide an update on the slip at 6 pm.

Travelling Northlanders can breathe a short sigh of relief as State Highway 1 will temporarily tonight for traffic northbound through the Brynderwyn Hills.

SH1 between Waipū and Brynderwyn has been closed for the past six days after Friday’s downpours and strong winds caused major slips on the key stretch of road.

Waka Kotahi said today crews had been working to clear steep slips and fallen trees just north of the SH12 intersection.

The road will be closed again overnight and will be re-assessed in the morning for safety.

Light vehicles heading southbound will need to continue to use the local detour, while heavy vehicles will need to continue to use SH14 and SH12.

“Our contractors will be on-site monitoring for any additional slips on the road and should there be any concerns, we will not hesitate to close this route if it becomes unsafe,”

Speed restrictions will be in place, so Waka Kotahi urged motorists to use caution and drive to the conditions.

Police confirmed on January 27 that the road had been closed in both directions and diversions were in place due to the hazardous conditions and a slip south of the Brynderwyns.

Northland Civil Defence urged people to take care in the wet weather after MetService issued the region’s first-ever red warning for heavy rain.

For a full list of current closures on the network, you can check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.