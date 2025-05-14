Phillips, who has previously served time for similar offending, has been jailed again, this time for four years.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on multiple charges of sexual violation, indecency and sexual connection with children under 12.

The 50-year-old was previously jailed in 2017 for two years for similar offending committed in 2002 and 2015 against two victims.

Today’s sentencing was for offending between 1991, when he was aged 16, and 2007.

“What he did to me stuffed up my strength, until I had a trustworthy partner. It has been a huge struggle coming forward to my partner, the news was hard for my wife, you have wrecked me as a person, now I have so much hate towards you,” one victim said.

“I am looking forward to this nightmare being over and you getting some consequences. Once you have been sentenced, I will be able to put this behind me.”

Another victim said their world was “shut down” by his offending.

“I stopped hanging out with my mates. As I grew older this affected my relationships with girls. When I had my first girlfriend I was always on edge, I thought that unhealthy relationships were normal.

“I lashed out at school, I ran away from home. At age 9, I was sent away to boarding school. I was unsettled, disruptive and stood down from school many times.

“I attempted to take my own life. His abuse has affected my memory.”

The man said he blocked things out and drank alcohol as a way of coping.

“I realise drinking was detrimental and I no longer drink. I have now got great supports, a great partner with a baby on the way. I am worried about my unborn child, I would never want another child to be harmed by a predator like him.”

Another victim said they still experienced terror and had to sleep with the lights on.

“I used to be a heavy sleeper but now I wake up to any noise.”

Judge Paul Kellar said the matter had been set down for trial last year, but Phillips entered guilty pleas on the day it was meant to go ahead.

Judge Kellar said the lead offence was sexual violation by sexual connection. The three victims were all under 12.

The offending against one of the victims continued for five years.

Judge Kellar said there was premeditation and the harm to each victim was significant.

Phillips had offended against a total of five victims between 1991 and 2015 and continued to abuse one of them during a period when he was being interviewed by police, the judge said.

“It did not deter you; you went on to reoffend.”

Judge Kellar said Phillips had cognitive impairment, which likely contributed to the offending. He also had trauma that had probably contributed to distorted beliefs around sexuality.

Crown prosecutor Abbie Hollingworth said a long term of jail was to be the only outcome.

Defence lawyer Jessica Bibby said there were cognitive difficulties but Phillips had completed programmes while also living in the community offence-free.

Phillips accepted that he would be sentenced to jail.

Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.