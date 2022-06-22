Anthony Hoyle has been found guilty of bestiality and child sex abuse charge by a jury in the Whanganui District Court and remanded in custody for sentencing on September 28. Photo / 123RF

Anthony Hoyle has been found guilty of bestiality and child sex abuse charge by a jury in the Whanganui District Court and remanded in custody for sentencing on September 28. Photo / 123RF

A sex offender who has been found guilty of charges involving bestiality and abusing a young boy will remain behind bars until his sentencing.

Anthony Daryl Hoyle went on trial in the Whanganui District Court on Monday before Judge Bruce Northwood and a jury of six men and six women.

Hoyle had denied two charges each of unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act with a boy and one each of sexual connection with a young person and indecency with an animal.

After hearing more than two days evidence the jury retired to consider its verdicts late on Wednesday afternoon and returned with a decision about an hour later.

Hoyle was found guilty on all charges and Judge Northwood remanded him in custody for sentencing on September 28.

Crown solicitor Michele Wilkinson-Smith outlined the case to the jury, as the trial began, detailing Hoyle was a friend of the victim's family and how the boy went to stay at his rural Ohingaiti home, just north of Hunterville on State Highway 1.

Hoyle had been sexually abusing the boy between June 2011 and June 2015, by touching him and had performed a sex act with an animal in front of him.

The victim, who had began refusing to go and stay at Hoyle's house after the offending began, confided in his mother in 2017 when he discovered and was concerned his younger brother wanted to go and spend weekends there.

No formal complaint was made to police until 2020 and Hoyle was arrested and charged in February 2021.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.