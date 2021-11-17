Severely flood-damaged property in Makara Beach for sale with $395K price tag

The property was inundated with floodwater. Photo / Lowe and Co

A Makara beach property up for sale is being flamed by social media for its price tag – considering the listing shows the property inundated by floodwaters.

The two-bedroom property is described by realty company Lowe and Co as being "not for the faint hearted" due to its significant flood damage but is listed for inquiries over $395,000.

An exterior view of the property. Photo / Lowe and Co

"Imagine having the great outdoors on your doorstep while living within easy reach of Wellington City," the listing reads.

It makes no secret of the damage to the house but highlights the "huge potential" for any buyer with the "time and energy" to do it up.

One of the rooms in the house. Photo / Lowe and Co

The listing was swiftly reposted to Reddit where commenters were in awe.

"Well, the great outdoors are certainly on your doorstep. And in your lounge. And your bedrooms. And your kitchen," one person wrote.

Another poked fun at the listing saying the property was beach front.

"It IS minutes from the beach, in the sense that it's currently in the ocean."

In July this year the Makara Beach area was decimated by flooding, causing an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the Takarau Beach Rd, which links Johnsonville to Makara.

Infrastructure manager Brad Singh said several hundred metres of the road were "torn up and pretty much wrecked", after heavy rain turned the Ohariu Stream into a raging torrent through the narrow gorge.

The storm that affected the road was dubbed a once in a decade rainfall event and caused damage across the region.