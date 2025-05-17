Advertisement
Severe weather warnings as rain, severe gale winds forecast for NZ - MetService

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
MetService National Weather Update: May 15 - May 18
  • MetService issued rain and wind warnings, with severe conditions expected in several areas between Westland and Wellington.
  • Gale-force winds and heavy rain with the potential for thunderstorms are forecast across the country this weekend.
  • Temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow, with possible snow down to 800m around Tekapo in the South Island’s Mackenzie Country.

Parts of the upper North Island woke to a blanket of fog this morning, but it will be wind and rain – including potential thunderstorms – that dominate conditions across large swathes of New Zealand later today and into tomorrow, MetService says.

The national weather service issued a swag of rain and wind warnings and watches for parts of both main islands late this morning, with the worst conditions expected between Westland and Wellington, but also downpours and possible thunderstorms across a wider area.

In Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and the capital, northwest wind gusts up to 120km/h are expected in exposed places, and could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and make for challenging driving conditions.

The low-pressure system would roll across the South Island today before moving north, MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said.

“It’s coming in from the west, so severe weather and heavy rainfall is affecting most of the South Island today, and that severe weather spreads to the North Island tomorrow ... from tomorrow afternoon, parts of the North Island may experience short periods of heavy rain or downpours – with or without accompanying thunderstorms.

“This includes Auckland.”

Heavy rain warnings extending overnight kick in for Westland District ranges and Canterbury lake and river headwaters in and south of Arthur’s Pass from late afternoon, with up to 170mm in the former, 150mm in the latter and thunderstorms possible in both.

Heavy rain was expected in Buller (up to 110mm) and the Tasman ranges northwest of Motueka (up to 140mm) overnight from late evening.

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for the Tararua Range for 10 hours from 6am tomorrow.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office

Rain watches are in place for northern Fiordland and Otago’s lake and river headwaters through today, Rai Valley, the Bryant, Richmond and Grey ranges overnight, and tomorrow at Mt Taranaki, eastern Bay of Plenty and parts of the mid-western North Island including south Waikato, Taumarunui, Waitomo, Tongariro National Park and Taupō.

The warnings for severe gale-force winds overnight start from 7pm today for the Canterbury High Country, 11pm in Marlborough and midnight in Wellington, according to the MetService.

Wairarapa, meanwhile, is under a 14-hour strong wind watch from midnight tonight.

A southerly change arriving in the deep south around midday tomorrow would bring an end to the relatively mild temperatures enjoyed across parts of the country this week.

“It’ll be colder than what we’ve seen [this week], but nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year,” Shiviti said.

Temperatures in Dunedin and Christchurch are expected to fall from forecast highs of 20C today to 12C and 14C respectively tomorrow, with Wellington a comparatively mild 18C tomorrow.

“And there’ll be possible snow down to 800m around Tekapo [in South Canterbury] tomorrow evening.”

Fog made for an atmospheric start to the morning for those at Herald Island Wharf in Auckland today. Photo / Dean Purcell
Playing conditions were challenging for these kids enjoying a Saturday morning hockey game at Auckland's Avondale College today, with thick fog in parts of the city as well as Waikato and Bay of Plenty. Photo / Cam McMillan
Parts of Auckland, Hamilton and Bay of Plenty woke to fog this morning, but there wouldn’t be a repeat tomorrow, Shiviti said.

Most North Islanders could expect a rainy albeit mild Sunday, with temperatures around 20C for Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Whangārei and Palmerston North.

Only those in the east would be spared the dreary weather that’s not set to ease until Monday, he said.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

