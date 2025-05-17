MetService issued rain and wind warnings, with severe conditions expected in several areas between Westland and Wellington.
Gale-force winds and heavy rain with the potential for thunderstorms are forecast across the country this weekend.
Temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow, with possible snow down to 800m around Tekapo in the South Island’s Mackenzie Country.
Parts of the upper North Island woke to a blanket of fog this morning, but it will be wind and rain – including potential thunderstorms – that dominate conditions across large swathes of New Zealand later today and into tomorrow, MetService says.
The national weather service issued a swag of rain and wind warnings and watches for parts of both main islands late this morning, with the worst conditions expected between Westland and Wellington, but also downpours and possible thunderstorms across a wider area.
In Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and the capital, northwest wind gusts up to 120km/h are expected in exposed places, and could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and make for challenging driving conditions.
The low-pressure system would roll across the South Island today before moving north, MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said.
“It’s coming in from the west, so severe weather and heavy rainfall is affecting most of the South Island today, and that severe weather spreads to the North Island tomorrow ... from tomorrow afternoon, parts of the North Island may experience short periods of heavy rain or downpours – with or without accompanying thunderstorms.
Heavy rain warnings extending overnight kick in for Westland District ranges and Canterbury lake and river headwaters in and south of Arthur’s Pass from late afternoon, with up to 170mm in the former, 150mm in the latter and thunderstorms possible in both.
Heavy rain was expected in Buller (up to 110mm) and the Tasman ranges northwest of Motueka (up to 140mm) overnight from late evening.
Rain watches are in place for northern Fiordland and Otago’s lake and river headwaters through today, Rai Valley, the Bryant, Richmond and Grey ranges overnight, and tomorrow at Mt Taranaki, eastern Bay of Plenty and parts of the mid-western North Island including south Waikato, Taumarunui, Waitomo, Tongariro National Park and Taupō.
The warnings for severe gale-force winds overnight start from 7pm today for the Canterbury High Country, 11pm in Marlborough and midnight in Wellington, according to the MetService.
Wairarapa, meanwhile, is under a 14-hour strong wind watch from midnight tonight.
