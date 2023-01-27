The Ngongotahā Stream behind homes on Western Rd. Video / Supplied

Rotorua residents living near waterways are being urged to stay alert to rising water levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

‘’Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Residents living near waterways such as the Ngongotaha Stream are encouraged to stay alert to rising water levels and as a precaution, to be prepared to evacuate, the Lakes District Council said in a statement.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty and police are warning motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.

Lakes council staff were attending more than 10 weather-related calls and people were being advised not to swim in waterways. Heavy rain had caused an overflow of treated wastewater that was pumped to the forest to be sprayed from the city’s wastewater treatment plant into the Puarenga Stream.

‘’This has occurred due to the amount of treated wastewater, due to the rain, exceeding the rate at which the pumps that send this treated wastewater to the forest are able to do so.”

The situation was being monitored and signage was being erected at Sulphur Bay. Such overflows could occur when large amounts of stormwater entered the wastewater system when there is a lot of rain in a short space of time.

Regardless of any overflows, advice from public health authorities was to not swim in waterways during and for at least 48 hours after any significant rain events.

This was because of contamination from run-off from land that occurs and any other contaminants entering waterways. The council was actively monitoring the current weather warnings and contractors were on standby to respond to any weather-related issues that may occur.

The council also warned people to take care driving as surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may become hazardous.

The Allerby family are on tenterhooks as a raging Ngongotahā Stream that has burst its banks is coming close to their home.

Lee-Ann Allerby said the torrential rain that started about 4am has forced the stream to rise 10m to 15m, partially bursting its banks.

The torrent is now only 20m from their house, which is surrounded by water.

The Ngongotahā Stream is just metres behind Lee-Ann Allerby's house. Photo / Supplied

She said the family was still able to get out if they had to, but they would be reluctant to evacuate as they had too much they needed to protect.

It’s the worst flooding they had seen since moving to the property, although they didn’t own it during the April 2018 flood that saw mass devastation of homes and the evacuation of 30 people.

Allerby said they had been asking the Rotorua Lakes Council to cut down large blue gum trees on its land around the stream as they had fears the flooding over the years could force them to come downon walkers who used the nearby reserve.

So far one tree had been cut down but they’d like more to be removed.

A council contact they had worked with over the years had been out to their property this morning.

”We have lost fencing. The clean-up is going to be horrendous. It’s okay for now but who knows what will happen.”

She said she felt for her husband, Herb, who had done a lot of work clearing the debris and blackberry around the stream in recent years to help prevent flooding.

”All of his work is down the drain now. It is frustrating but hey, what can you do? Auckland is a lot worse than we are but we can only worry about ourselves.”

Ngāti Ngararanui spokesman Guy Ngatai, from Ngongotahā, said the timing of today’s floods was ironic - just two days after a public meeting where residents expressed concerns about flooding in the Ngongotahā area relating to a new 350-home Government development.

The meeting, on Thursday night at the Ngongotahā Community Hall, saw 400 locals hear an update of plans from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development about its plans to build affordable public and private homes at 31 Ngongotahā Rd.

The Government had previously rejected a housing plan on the former swamp land based on concerns, including flooding.

Some locals at the meeting weren’t convinced the hydraulic remodelling work carried out by Government-contracted engineers would be enough to ensure no more flooding.

Guy Ngatai speaking at Thursday night's public meeting. Photo/Andrew Warner

Ngatai said this morning the heavy rain was a sign.

”The Gods have spoken ... This is what we have been talking about. Everything I said on Thursday manifested with this rain.”

Ngatai said Waiteti Marae had an AGM this morning with 30 people but the conversation was dominated by floods and housing issues.

He described today’s heavy rain as “frightening”.

He said the Ngongotahā Stream was continuing to rise on Western Rd, near the township, but not near the Agrodome - which was the area that burst and flooded homes in 2018.

Waiteti Stream was also rising dangerously and threatening to spill over the banks, he said.

”Our people are worried and it’s a strain our old people don’t need.”

Bay of Plenty police said the rain affecting northern regions was now spreading across Bay of Plenty, causing multiple slips and bringing down several large trees.

‘’Roads are blocked and there is already widespread flooding, which is expected to worsen over the course of the day.

‘’SH2 was closed at Maniatutu with diversions in place, while a landslide is partially blocking SH 29 at Omanawa.”

MetService said there was a possibility of thunderstorms during the day in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua and from this afternoon intense local downpours. with intensities of 25mm-40mm per hour were possible.

Peak rates of 15mm to 25mm/h are expected, but 25mm to 40mm/h is possible in localised downpours and thunderstorms from this afternoon. Further rain or showers are expected on Sunday, which could be heavy at times with possible thunderstorms, and this warning may be extended.

Until midnight tonight, another 70mm to 100mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast are expected.

Earlier this morning, the One Love music festival in Tauranga was cancelled due to wild weather.

One Love promoter Glenn Meikle said the weather forecasts have worsened overnight, making it logistically impossible to hold One Love 2023 this weekend.

“Please understand that we have never wanted to cancel this event... we know how disappointing this cancellation is for not only our ticket holders but for the staff who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes, and of course, the artists who have been preparing for their One Love sets,” Meikle said.

“However, safety of all is paramount - and that includes the 40 per cent of our ticket-holders who are unable to travel to Tauranga dealing with Auckland’s State of Emergency. We hope everyone remains safe.”

“Our team has considered every option before making the decision to cancel One Love 2023 and there really is no other option. Going ahead in the current conditions would simply be irresponsible.

“We are genuinely sorry to let everyone down.”

Meanwhile, a resident living near the Wairoa River just outside of Tauranga says they are facing rising floodwaters due to the heavy rain.

Trevor Wilkinson overlooks the river from Echo Valley Way at Tauriko.

He said his bottom paddock was a bit saturated before he went to bed last night but when he opened the curtains this morning “it looks like a marina”.”

‘’Since we had the last floods, which I think was back in 2005, it’s never been as bad as this.

“It’s just horrendous.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it. This is the first time I’ve seen it like this.”

‘Wilkinson said overnight the rainfall went from heavy showers to torrential rain andjust got worse.

‘’This shows you the force of nature.’’

He estimated at its peak the river was two metres above the flood line. But there did not appear to be an immediate danger to houses because they were all above the flood line.

The level had dropped slightly as the tide went out but Wilkinson said high tide was due at 1pm, he said.

‘’If this rain continues it could rise another four feet (1.2m) and we’ll be back to where we were. I’ve got a little barn that is under two metres of water.’’

Civil Defence has been approached for comment.

In Auckland, two people have died and two are missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain. A state of emergency has been declared across the region, with Auckland Airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas.

There is also widespread damage to homes, with many residents evacuated. Several homes in Hillsborough and Northcote Point, on Auckland’s North Shore, have been left teetering on the top of cliff faces after dramatic landslides.

More heavy rain is falling in Auckland this morning, as residents survey the damage to their homes and streets. Officials briefly opened the new Puhoi motorway north of Auckland last night to rescue stranded motorists.

Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours.

By 1am, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985. And monthly records have also been broken - the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm.

So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.