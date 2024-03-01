Severe gales on the way for parts of Hawke’s Bay

Fine weather over the weekend is expected to turn on Monday, with severe winds. Pictured is a plane flying over Bridge Pa on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fine weather over the weekend is expected to turn on Monday, with severe winds. Pictured is a plane flying over Bridge Pa on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Severe gale winds have been forecast for Hawke’s Bay for Monday.

However, MetService is predicting a mostly fine weekend across Hawke’s Bay - barring the occasional shower on Sunday - before the weather turns.

The wind is expected to pick up with “severe” gales expected on Monday in areas south of Napier.

“There is a high confidence that severe northwesterly gales will affect Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay south of Napier,” a MetService report read, to start next week.

Those gale-force winds could continue into Tuesday south of Hastings.

Meanwhile, there are mostly fine conditions forecast for both Saturday and Sunday with the mercury expected to reach 25C in many areas.

A few showers could form on Sunday around Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau, but they are expected to be short-lived and clear.