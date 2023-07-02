Severe gales cause lane closures and speed reductions on Harbour Bridge

As seen here in a video from 2004, the Auckland Harbour Bridge clip ons have always struggled to handle extreme weather or pressure. Video / AirFlowNZ

Several lanes were closed and speed reductions are in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge as severe gales gust over the city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency posted on social media that it was forced to close some lanes on the bridge at 3pm today after previously warning closure was possible.

They were reopened at 3.25pm, however, speed reductions are still in place.

High-sided vehicles, like trucks, and vehicles and motorbikes are being advised to detour via the Western Ring Route (SH16) while the restrictions are in place this afternoon.

The bridge has been under an “amber alert” during many parts of the weekend due to the risk of severe gales expected to climb to around 90 km/h in exposed places.