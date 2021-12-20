Several flights into Wellington cancelled as strong wind batters the region

One flight from Christchurch has been delayed and another landed at 8.15pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A number of flights into Wellington Airport have been diverted, delayed or cancelled as strong winds batter the Capital tonight.

Two Air New Zealand flights from Auckland have been diverted back to Auckland. While a flight from Tauranga has been diverted to Palmerston North.

One flight from Christchurch has been delayed and another landed at 8.15pm. While a flight from Palmerston North which was expected to land at 9.30pm has also been cancelled.

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough Sounds from 2pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday. Severe northwest gales could reach 120kmh in exposed places.

By 2.30pm, gusts had reached 133kmh at Mount Cook Aerodrome and 120kmh at CentrePort Wellington.

MetService said strong winds could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, they also warned driving may be hazardous.

A video posted to Twitter shows a wild foreshore on Wellington's Oriental Bay, with winds whipping surf over the seawall and drenching the pavement.