Police said it’s not clear at this stage whether any people have been injured.

Police said it’s not clear at this stage whether any people have been injured.

A number of cows were hit by a truck near Dunedin this morning, police have confirmed.

The cows died as a result of the 7.15am collision.

Police said it’s not clear at this stage whether any people have been injured.

Traffic control is in place, said a police spokesperson, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The crash is understood tobe near the small township of Waihola, 40km south of Dunedin.

State Highway 1 runs through the township into rural land.