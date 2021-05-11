Seventh man charged over Sofitel shooting incident

Police outside the Sofitel in the Viaduct Harbour on the day of the shooting in April. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police outside the Sofitel in the Viaduct Harbour on the day of the shooting in April. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A seventh person has been charged in relation to the Sofitel shooting incident last month.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Northland this morning following a search warrant in Whananaki.

The man appeared today in the Whangarei District Court charged with being an accessory after the fact.

He is next due to appear in the Auckland District Court on May 17, 2021.

This follows the arrest of a 48-year-old man who was charged last Thursday in Northland, also with being an accessory after the fact.

"He was charged after he was located at the same property as the 27-year-old man who was arrested and charged with serious firearms offences," Sutton said.

The 48-year-old man is next scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on May 26.

In the incident on April 15, shots were fired at the Sofitel hotel in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

The shooting was part of a gang conflict between the Mongols and the Headhunters, but there were no reported injuries in the attack.

Sutton said inquiries are ongoing and further arrests are possible.

He said gun violence "had no place in our society" and "will not be tolerated".