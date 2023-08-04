Seven motorists injured: SH2 between Dannevirke and Woodville closed after serious crash

Three vehicles have been involved in a southern Hawke’s Bay crash which has caused injuries to seven people and closed SH2 between Dannevirke and Woodville.

Police said the crash happened in the Papatawa area about 3.38pm on Friday, and that one person was reported to have serious injuries and six others had moderate injuries.

At least one helicopter was among the emergency services response, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area and the route during the emergency.

The road was understood to be still closed to traffic at 4.30pm.



