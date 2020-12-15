Seven fire trucks battled house fire in Pakipaki, near Hastings

Firefighters spent more than three and a half hours battling a large house fire in Hastings in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters spent more than three hours battling a large house fire in Hastings early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Old Main Rd, Pakipaki, Hastings, about 12.52am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received multiple calls from the public regarding a "large house fire".

"Upon arrival, the crews found the building well involved on fire," he said.

There were initially reports of somebody inside the building at the time of the fire, according to the spokesman, but all persons were eventually accounted for.

"The cause of the fire was not immediately obvious," the spokesman added.

Photo / Warren Buckland

Seven fire trucks responded to the fire – three from Hastings, three from Napier and one from Heretaunga.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, but was not required.

A police scene guard was still in place on Wednesday morning.

