They said the painting includes stolen elements like olive branches, Jerusalem Doves and the Palestine Poppy, the national flower of Palestine which symbolises the reciprocal relationship between Palestinians and their land.

When the Waikato Herald visited the scene, a sign on the front doors said the centre was closed and would reopen on Friday, July 12.

Palestine Waikato was approached by the Waikato Herald for further details on its concerns and was supplied with copies of statements on its social media sites.

“We wanted to introduce ourselves and have a face-to-face conversation, and reaffirm our position that the centre needs to uphold the values of the community, and not cause harm to the migrant refugees they are supposed to be helping,” the post said.

“We were able to share our concerns about this being a clear case of ‘artwashing’ .. both the Palenstine piece of art and the Israeli piece of art are not currently included in the wall.

“While we were [there], the centre put up a sign saying they were closed and then would not let us in. We were able to deliver letters to the receptionist who came out of the building and also gave us the message that this is not just a Palestine Waikato vs Settlement Centre issue ... other organisations are also concerned.”

The trust’s chairwoman Claire van der Most said a key feature of the redevelopment was the “ethnic panels that externally wrap the building like a cloak”.

“They’re a symbol of diversity, inclusion, and our shared humanity in Hamilton. The panels are designed by local ethnic artists of migrant or former refugee backgrounds and represent personal journeys through art, and showcase aspects of people’s unique heritage and culture,” she said.

“HMS Trust is guided by our vision, a society that values and celebrates the diversity of all people, and our values of trust, inclusivity, integrity, and quality of service. We lead with mutual respect and understanding that transcends religious beliefs, political beliefs, and borders.”

The Waikato Herald has asked centre management for a response to Palestine Waikato’s concerns, and whether they could see any any issue with the use of the Israel artist’s work, but has not yet received a response.

When a reporter visited the centre on July 10, the trust was excited to open the extended space to newcomers, migrants, and refugees in Hamilton.

Ellie Wilkinson, HMS Trust’s community development and support partner, said she was amazed that a community organisation could achieve this quality of facility.

Van der Most said she was proud, and described the facility as unique and the first of its kind for New Zealand, marking the revamp as a significant milestone that aligned with the trust’s 25th anniversary this year.

HMS Trust helps nearly 800 individuals and families annually with diverse services at the centre. Van der Most said it was a “one-stop-shop” for settlement, and the revamp provided countless benefits.

“It’s a fit-for-purpose space. Over the last few years we haven’t had all the agencies based in one centre and people have had to go to different places for support, we now have it all in one place.

“This is a safe and accessible space for people, it’s on the bus route and often people are familiar with it either through community groups or coming here as individuals, it’s a welcoming space.

“It’s safe for people to access the services they need when trying to settle successfully in their new home, we have people from former refugee and migrant backgrounds ... our staff teams based here are diverse so people can often see people who are similar to them who have succeeded in their own journeys too.”

Wilkinson said the centre also includes new facilities.

“We now have more community rooms, a new digital learning room, dedicated prayer rooms, a health and wellbeing space, multiple-use rooms and a fit-for-purpose kitchen,” Wilkinson said.

They also support more than 60 languages and have a team of over 150 language interpreters.

Wilkinson said it has been a long-term goal of the trust to have a fit-for-purpose facility, and the revamp of the centre completes stage one of that goal.

HMS Trust expects that stage two will cost about $1.5 million.

“Stage two will be in three to five years. We need to catch our breath first and appreciate this new space. Then we can focus on the final part, an extension out along the courtyard area towards Jubilee Park. We need to regroup and source that,” Wilkinson said.

Van der Most said the Settlement Centre was about making a positive difference for people.

“It’s about giving back, there are people who have really challenging journeys ... if the work we do can in some way support them to live a better life and feel like they belong, we’re doing a great thing.”

HMS Trust will reopen its doors to the public for services on July 12 at 9am, at Settlement Centre Waikato, on 46G Boundary Rd, Claudelands, Hamilton.





