A seriously injured person has been taken to hospital after a barbecue explosion at a home in Auckland’s Beach Haven.

St John Ambulance sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene on Gazelle Ave about 4.20pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ went to the scene to help ensure the fire was out.

A Fenz spokesperson said the fire had been put out before crew arrived.

One person was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.