Seriously injured person airlifted to Waikato Hospital as crashes block two state highways

Westpac rescue helicopter. Photo / Supplied

A person is being airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries following a collision on State Highway 1 near Tirau.

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter has confirmed one patient has sustained fractures and is being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement, police said a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH1 and Horahora Rd, Piarere, was received at about 3.40pm.

"One person has serious injuries and another has moderate injuries. Traffic management is being put in place."

Police said the road is closed and diversions are in place.

This isn't the only crash that has caused road closures in the area, and SH3 has also been blocked following a collision.

Police said the serious crash, between a truck and a ute occurred at around 4pm near the intersection of SH3 and Ingram Rd, Rukuhia, Waipa.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.