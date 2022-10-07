'Seriously cool': Vision impaired volunteer shares inspiring Rugby World Cup journey

'Seriously cool': Woman with low vision shares rugby world cup volunteer journey. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland woman with low vision volunteering at this year's Rugby World Cup hopes the tournament will encourage other sporting events to also offer accessible volunteering.

Lisa Reid, 46, said she was listening to the Kōrero newsletter this year when she heard volunteer positions at the Rugby World Cup had been made accessible for all.

"Straight away I was like 'oh my God, why would I not'."

Reid filled in the application and two weeks later she got an email saying they would love to see her for an interview.

"I went along to Waitākere Stadium, did the interview and, oh my God, that was just amazing. Actually going to somewhere like that and having an interview, just absolutely as equal as anybody else, seriously cool."

A few months later Reid got the news she and her guide dog, lab-retriever Romy, would be joining the 400-strong volunteer team for the event.

"We're going to be inside the stadium helping people if they have queries, just kind of cheering to get the crowd all hyped. General stuff like that, and we will also have someone with us at all times. Which is so good because it just keeps it more real and achievable."

Reid told the Herald she has never done anything like this before because it has required having "eyesight that is actually good".

She said volunteering at the sold-out women's sporting event was cool to be a part of and she hopes other sporting events might be inspired to offer the same accessibility options for volunteers.

"Anybody can do this, like Rugby World Cup has opened this up now, so here's hoping this is going to catch on, so to speak. So no matter what you have or might not be able to do fully, there's a place for you now," Reid said.

"Putting it out there, because I'd really love to do Fifa next year, come on Fifa, please."

A Rugby World Cup spokesperson told the Herald it was important that the tournament provided a welcoming and inclusive environment for those wishing to dedicate their time to supporting their kaupapa as part of their volunteer workforce.

"We have encouraged applicants from various backgrounds, ages and experiences to put themselves forward for the opportunity and are delighted to have volunteers with varying accessibility needs involved."

Organisers told the Herald they have a diverse and passionate group of 400 volunteers who are representative of Aotearoa New Zealand and excited to welcome fans from all over the world.