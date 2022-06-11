The crash occurred on Whangamata Rd, Marotiri in Taupo. Photo / File

At least one person is trapped and it's understood people have died after a serious crash involving two vehicles in Marotiri, Taupō.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Josh Pennefather told the Herald at least one person remained trapped after the collision.

"I can't comment on the extent of the injuries or if there are any fatalities, you'll need to speak to police," Pennefather said.

Emergency services were called to Whangamata Rd in Marotiri, located north of Lake Taupō, at 11am today and are at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the road is blocked and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

"Serious Crash Unit has been notified," she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews, one from Taupō and another from Kinloch after they were called at about 11.20am.

Pennefather said an operations support vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with road blocks.

More information would be provided when available, the police spokeswoman said.