Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Counties Manukau. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Counties Manukau. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Counties Manukau.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash, on the corner of Pitt and Great South rds, near Drury, at about 10.35am.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured, a spokesperson said.

The road is closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

"Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.