Serious two-vehicle crash closes SH1 at Manakau, south of Levin

Motorists north of the capital are asked to delay their journeys this morning, as a serious crash has closed State Highway 1 at Manakau, south of Levin.
Police have confirmed the two-vehicle crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road about 5.35am.
A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified at 5.38 and sent two ambulances to the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is on site conducting an investigation.
Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised motorists delay their travel as there is no detour available.