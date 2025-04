Part of Waitākere Rd is closed following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. Photo / File, Bevan Conley

A road has been blocked following a serious two-vehicle crash in Taupaki, West Auckland.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received a report of the crash on Waitākere Road at about 2.30pm.

The road is blocked while emergency services are at the scene.

The spokesperson said three people received serious injuries.