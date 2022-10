Emergency services are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle in Upper Moutere.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Upper Moutere, Tasman.

Police were called to the incident on Moutere Highway at 9.15pm tonight, a spokesperson said.

The road is now closed and diversions are in place, the spokesperson said. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.