Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car accident that brought down powerlines in Hamilton tonight.

Police, Fire and Ambulance are currently at the scene on Clyde St, which was originally reported at 10.15pm, a police spokesperson said.

At least one of the vehicles has collided with a power pole and lines have been brought down.

As of 11 pm, the road is blocked while emergency services respond and is expected to be closed for several hours.