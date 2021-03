Te Irirangi Drive in Flat Bush is closed after a serious crash. Photo / Google

Te Irirangi Drive is closed after a serious motorcycle accident in South Auckland this afternoon.

The crash happened on Te Irirangi Drive near Dawson Rd in Flat Bush at 1.30pm, a police media statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and diversions are in place.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance attended but was not required to transport anyone to hospital.

More to come.