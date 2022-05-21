Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

'Serious' Karangahake Gorge crash: Part of State Highway 2 closed in Hauraki

Quick Read
State Highway 2 through Karangahake, Hauraki, is a popular scenic route. Image / Google Maps

State Highway 2 through Karangahake, Hauraki, is a popular scenic route. Image / Google Maps

NZ Herald

A state highway has been closed after a serious crash involving two cars in the Hauraki area this afternoon.

Few details were immediately available on the crash in the Karangahake Gorge but "initial indications are that there have been serious injuries", police said.

The former gold mining area alongside the Ohinemuri River is popular with weekend walkers and explorers.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 2 near the intersection of School Rd,at 2.20pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The highway was closed, which meant a diversion involving significant additional travel time for anyone driving through the area, police said.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel, if possible."

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.