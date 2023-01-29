Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to Longacre Rd after a two-vehicle crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Okoia near Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said the two-car crash on Longacre Rd was called in about 12.20pm on Monday.

“Initial indications suggest serious injuries, and a helicopter has been dispatched.

“The road is currently closed while emergency services work at the scene.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Karen McDonald said two Whanganui fire appliances responded.

Contrary to initial reports, no one was trapped in the vehicles, she said. Fire crews were assisting with traffic control and landing the helicopter.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances, one manager and one helicopter, a spokeswoman said.

In an update at 2pm, she said one person in a serious condition had been taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.