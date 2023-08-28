Police divert traffic away from a crash in north Otago. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Emergency services scrambled to a two-car collision in Otago which left three people critically injured and a fourth person with serious injuries.

Two helicopters were called to assist with the response.

Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1, north of Waihola, about 12.15pm.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Titri Rd and Bungards Rd, the road between both roads has since been closed.

Hato Hone St John said in a statement that three ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the scene.

Responding units found three patients with critical injuries, one was flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter and the other two were taken by ambulance.

A fourth person with serious injuries was taken to hospital by the second helicopter.

Three fire units also assisted.

Motorists have been asked to divert their commute away from the incident while the patients are treated.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the accident, police said and inquiries into the crash’s circumstances are under way.

- Additional reporting by Otago Daily Times