Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Ohakune. Photo / File

A person has serious injuries after a truck rolled near Ohakune early this afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 12.30pm on Tohunga Rd, just outside Ohakune township, between Mangarewa and Old Station Rds.

The road is blocked.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 49 was closed near the intersection of Old Station Rd and a helicopter was on its way.