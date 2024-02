Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Mount Maunganui.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Mount Maunganui.

Police say one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said in a statement that Grenada St in Mount Maunganui was closed while emergency services respond to the crash.

It was reported about 4.40pm.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays while the crash is cleared and the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.