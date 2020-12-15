Serious injuries and traffic delays after Ngongotahā Rd crash

Two people have been seriously injured and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on Ngongotahā Rd in Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

The crash was between a car and a truck and initially one person was trapped in each vehicle.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter had landed on the road.

SH5 ROTORUA TO NGONGOTAHA - ROAD CLOSED - 10:10AM, WED 16 DEC Due to a serious crash State Highway 5 is now CLOSED... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Two people in a serious condition were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

Traffic at a standstill on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo /Ben Fraser

Traffic was at a standstill and cars were being turned around near the scene of the crash. Traffic was backed up on Fairy Springs Rd.

More to come.

