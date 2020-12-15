Serious injuries and traffic delays after Ngongotahā Rd crash

Two people have been seriously injured and traffic is delayed after a two-vehicle crash on Ngongotahā Rd in Rotorua.
A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.
The crash was between a car and a truck and initially one person was trapped in each vehicle.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter had landed on the road.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Two people in a serious condition were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.
Traffic was at a standstill and cars were being turned around near the scene of the crash. Traffic was backed up on Fairy Springs Rd.
More to come.
he said.