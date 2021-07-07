Serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on Ōhope Rd

FILE

Three people are reported to be seriously injured after a crash in Ōhope.

A release from police said emergency services were responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Ohope Rd.

Police were called to the scene between Burma and Otarawairere Rds at 10.45am.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

A diversion has been put in place on the corner of State Highway 2 and Wainui Rd. Anyone travelling between Ōpōtiki, Ōhope and Whakatāne should expect to be diverted.

More to come.