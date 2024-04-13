Voyager 2023 media awards
Serious injuries after SH2 crash near Katikati involving car and pedestrian

Bay of Plenty Times
The crash between the vehicle and the pedestrian took place on Main Street, SH2, Katikati.

A crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Highway 2 at Katikati resulted in a person suffering serious injuries.

The crash happened near Beach Rd on the Western Bay of Plenty’s main street about 6.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a person was transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

The highway was closed as the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and motorists were asked to take alternate routes.

