Serious injuries after quad bike crashes into Clive creek

One person has been seriously injured after they were trapped in a creek in Clive with a quad bike on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a quad bike crashed into a creek in Clive on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the creek off School Rd, Clive, about 9.50am, where one person was trapped in the creek.

The police spokesman said reports indicated that the person was not trapped under the quad bike, but they were unable to get out of the water.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said emergency services got the person out of the creek in about 15 to 20 minutes.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance, one rapid response unit, one manager and one helicopter responded to the incident and one person was transported to Hawke’s Bay hospital in a serious condition.

