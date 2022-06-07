'Serious incident': Reports of gunshots, body found in Wellington suburb

Pictures posted to social media show armed police, and ambulances at a cordon in Newlands. Photo / Facebook

Police attending a "serious incident" in Wellington - including reports of gunshots - have confirmed they have discovered a body.

The body was discovered in Odell Reserve on Punjab Street, Khandallah.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a scene examination will take place.

"CIB will be investigating the circumstances of the death," police said.

Earlier police said they are attending a "serious incident" in Newlands, Wellington - amid reports of the sound of gunshots being heard.

A spokesperson said cordons are in place and while there is no ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the Kingsbridge Place area.

"Further information will be released when available."

At least three ambulance service vehicles are at the scene.

Members of the armed offenders squad, and other armed uniformed police, are also present.

Several people have posted to social media claiming to have heard gunshots.

Kingsbridge Place is a cul-de-sac just off Colchester Cres.