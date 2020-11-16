Serious incident: Man armed with toy gun enters library, frightening staff

Police seek help to identify this man who entered a Browns Bay library armed with a toy gun and face mask. Photo / Supplied

Staff at a library in North Shore's Browns Bay have been left "completely shaken" after a man wearing a face mask and armed with a fake gun walked in.

Police say no one was injured but staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred.

"A man walked into the library with a face mask on and what is believed to be a toy gun," a police spokesperson said.

"No one was injured in the incident but staff and others in the library were completely shaken by what occurred.

"This behaviour was extremely concerning and we are very keen to identify and locate the person responsible."

If you have any information on who this man is, then please contact North Shore Police on 105 - quoting file number 201007/7437.

You can also send a private message on Facebook or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.