A police car. Photo / File

A person has been injured in an incident in Taupiri, which plunged a nearby school into lockdown.

Police did not elaborate what happened but Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin will speak to media at 1.30pm at Ngāruawāhia Police Station.

The lockdown was a precaution, police said.

The "serious incident" happened near Te Putu St and Greenlane Rd at 9.30am.

A local dairy owner told the Herald they heard noises "like shooting" but didn't see anything unusual.

Police will be in the area while investigations continue.