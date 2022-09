A St John spokesperson said they were alerted just after 2pm. Photo / File

Emergency services have responded to a serious incident in rural Northland understood to involve a child.

The scene of the incident is on a property on SH14, Wheki Valley, west of Whangarei.

A St John spokesperson told the Herald they responded to an incident around 2pm but were not required for transport.

Police confirmed they are attending the incident but have only just arrived.

MORE TO COME