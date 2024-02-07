A police cordon on Rathgar Rd in Henderson following a house fire on the street early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police cordon on Rathgar Rd in Henderson following a house fire on the street early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died in a house fire in the west Auckland suburb of Henderson overnight.

Police were called to assist Fire and Emergency NZ at the Rathgar Rd property at 12.39am.

“One person was found deceased at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained,” police said.





A scene guard is in place at the address and both police and Fenz staff will stay at the scene today to complete a scene examination.

Police last night were seen evacuating a number of neighbouring houses, banging on doors and waking residents of homes on Larissa Ave and Rathgar Rd, with a Herald photographer saying people were kept on the street for hours.

St John ambulance officers also attended the incident.

Emergency services at the scene declined to comment.

Onehunga fire ‘contained but still active’

Fire and Emergency NZ has been kept busy at a massive fire at a waste facility in Onehunga yesterday.

Crews stayed overnight to keep battling the large fire burning through timber and waste at Green Gorilla on Victoria St.

The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen for kilometres yesterday, with police evacuating commercial buildings downwind from the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire at the Gorilla Green waste facility in Onehunga could be seen for miles. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two helicopters were stood down overnight but ground crews worked on rotation through the night. The fire was “contained but still active”, Fenz said in a statement around 9pm.

“Fresh crews will come in in the morning, with operations expected to continue at least through most of the day tomorrow,” the statement said.

“Fire investigators will return to the scene tomorrow to ascertain the cause of the fire.”



