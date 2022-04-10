Motorists are warned there will be delays in the area and SH1 could be closed.

Motorists are warned there will be delays in the area and SH1 could be closed.

One person is dead and another injured in a serious crash that has closed State Highway 1 north of Wellsford this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a truck and car just after 9am, police said.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fatal crash. A second person received moderate injuries.

Motorists are warned that the road is closed between Wayby Valley Rd and Mangawhai Rd on either side of Wellsford.

"Avoid the area or allow extra time for detour via Te Ari," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

UPDATE 9:30AM#SH1 is now CLOSED between Wayby Valley Rd and Mangawhai Rd either side of Wellsford. Avoid the area or allow extra time for detour via Te Ari. ^TP https://t.co/PCWovNqqvq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 10, 2022

The crash happened near Bosher Rd, north of Wellsford, State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to avoid the area or allow extra time for a detour via Te Arai until a serious crash investigation is completed.