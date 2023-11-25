Car hits slip: One dead after serious crash on SH2 south of Wairoa

A car has collided with a slip in northern Hawke's Bay on Sunday morning.

One person has died and one has been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 2 south of Wairoa on Sunday morning.

A car was reported to have collided with a slip blocking SH2 between The Crescent and Kiwi Valley Rd. It was reported about 4.40am, police said.

Police said just before 10.30am that part of the highway remained closed but a detour was available Awamate Rd which has recently reopened. It was the major road through northern Hawke’s Bay for many months after the SH2 Wairoa bridge was destroyed in Cyclone Bola in 1988.

Police said work was continuing to partially clear the slip on SH2 so that one lane can reopen.

The crash happened amid a night of heavy rain in the Wairoa area with reports of up to 130mm in 24 hours, especially north of Wairoa.

A heavy rain warning was extended, with particular warnings about river levels, just under three weeks since heavy rain caused severe flooding in the district, particularly around Nuhaka and Mahia.

In the latest deluge, 130mm of rain had been recorded at Pukeorapa, inland from Nuhaka.



