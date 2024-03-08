Voyager 2023 media awards
Serious crash on State Highway 2, south of Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2, near Pekapeka wetlands.

A highway south of Hastings is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2, Poukawa, near Pekapeka wetlands, about 2.30pm.

A spokesperson said initial indications were that there were serious injuries.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital including one in a critical condition and one with minor injuries.

“We responded with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.”

Diversions are in place and SH2 was closed for about a 20km stretch following the crash, just south of Pakipaki down to Te Aute Trust Rd.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi urged motorists to “please use an alternative route or delay your journey.”


